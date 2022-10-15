Governor Evers has Delivered for Small Businesses in Wisconsin

By Alan Goodman

Owner of A Goodman’s Dessert in Milwaukee

Small businesses are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy, and in communities across the state, small businesses ranging from flower shops to local bars and restaurants are benefiting from Governor Evers’ common sense leadership.

With Governor Evers’ support, small business owners have the tools and opportunities to succeed.

With more than 52% of Wisconsinites working at a small business, Governor Evers has been doing the right thing to invest in small businesses and strengthen the state’s infrastructure.

Governor Evers has delivered over a billion dollars to more than 6,200 small businesses who have opened brick and mortar locations on Main Streets in all 72 counties.

The governor is also making sure that working Wisconsinites and small businesses get to keep more of their hard earned money. He has signed nearly half a billion dollars in tax cuts for Wisconsin small businesses and a 15% income tax cut for the majority of Wisconsinites, and he plans to make an additional 10% tax cut in his second term.

Governor Evers has also taken crucial steps to uplift Black-owned small businesses and ensure they have the resources needed to thrive. During his first term, he has directed more than $115 million to serve small businesses in underserved areas as they grow from the pandemic and work to get ahead. Those funds went to the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Side Community Development Corporation, BizStarts Milwaukee Inc., and more.

In 2021, Gov. Evers announced that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, a cabinet-level agency, will be relocating its headquarters to the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub when construction is complete in 2023. That way, WEDC can help the young companies that will call the business hub home.

I am thankful that Governor Evers believes in small businesses all over Wisconsin, and our state’s small business economy. We need more leaders like him, who appreciate and understand the hard work and innovation that goes behind starting and maintaining small businesses.