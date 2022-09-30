Name Change Notice

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT

MILWAUKEE COUNTY

In the matter of the name change of: ROBERT COURTNEY PERRY BY ROBERT COURTNEY PERRY Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 2022CV005335 NOTICE IS GIVEN : A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Robert Courtney Perry To: Stormveil Robert Courtney Perry Birth Certificate: Robert Courtney Perry IT IS ORDERED: This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Milwaukee County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name: Hannah C. Dugan Place: 901 North 9th Street Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 10:00 am