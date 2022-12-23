Name Change Notice

Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT
MILWAUKEE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Karsen Isom Curry By Christopher Calvin McGowan Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 2022CV544
NOTICE IS GIVEN: A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Karsen Isom Curry To: Karsen Calvin McGowan Certificate: Karsen Isom Curry
IT IS ORDERED: This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Washington,County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name Hon. Michael S. Kenitz Place: Washington County Justice Center Rm. 2254 484 Rolfs Ave. West Bend, WI 53090 Date: January 19, 2023 Time 9:00 a.m.

