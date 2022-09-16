Why I am Running Alongside Governor Evers

By Rep. Sara Rodriguez

My name is Sara Rodriguez, and I am the Lieutenant Governor nominee, running alongside Governor Tony Evers in the upcoming general election. For those of you who may not know me, I am also a nurse, public health professional, small business owner, member of our State Assembly, and a working mom.

But above all, I am a problem solver who will always rise to challenge.

From the public and private sector, I have taken on hard fights and won. I defeated a four-term Republican incumbent in 2020 and have been a strong voice in the legislature advocating for public education, quality and affordable healthcare, and reproductive freedom.

I have seen that leaders in our state are prioritizing politics and interest groups over people’s lives and livelihoods. Politics now override reason, science, common sense, and human compassion. That’s why I’m running for Lieutenant Governor — to be a partner to Governor Tony Evers because we understand that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Like Gov. Evers, I am committed to doing the right thing for Wisconsin and providing common sense leadership. I look forward to working with Gov. Evers to keep doing the right thing for Wisconsinites.

As a healthcare professional, I believe that no one should have to go into debt just to get the medical care they need, and I also believe that every Wisconsinite should have the right to make their own healthcare decisions. As Lieutenant Governor, I will work with Gov. Evers to ensure affordable, quality health care access for all and continue to work toward repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 no-exception abortion ban.

As a mom and a community leader, I will advocate for the safety of our kids at schools and in their communities. In the Assembly, I voted against a bill that would’ve shielded gun manufacturers from civil lawsuits over gun violence and also voted against a Republican bill that would’ve permitted guns on school grounds. As Lieutenant Governor, I will continue to fight for gun safety and oppose efforts to make our kids less safe.

Gov. Evers has made historic investments towards Wisconsin education and has made public schools a priority for the state. As Lieutenant Governor, I will advocate for opportunities and skills training, and ensure that every child has access to mental health resources. We should support students and educators like our future depends on it — because it does.

Wisconsinites are truly more united than divided. Every family, like mine, wants to earn a good living, send their kids to good schools, live in safe communities, and have access to quality, affordable healthcare.

I am ready to take on a hard fight this November because Wisconsin needs another problem solver by Gov. Evers’ side.