Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Name Change Notice

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT
MILWAUKEE COUNTY

In the matter of the name change of: ROBERT COURTNEY BY Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 2022CV005335 NOTICE IS GIVEN : A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Robert Courtney Perry To: Stormveil Robert Courtney Perry Birth Certificate: Robert Courtney Perry IT IS ORDERE D: This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Milwaukee County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name: Hannah C. Dugan Place: 901 North 9th Street Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 10:00 am

