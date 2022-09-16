Alliance of Milwaukee Non-Profit and Civic Organizations Announces $7.5 Million Grant from Wells Fargo Foundation to Boost Homeownership for Families of Color in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE– On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley joined 19 public, non-profit and civic organizations, led by the Community Development Alliance (CDA), to announce the launch of a new initiative to help advance racial equity by funding quality, affordable homes for Milwaukee families. The event took place at The Mecca Sports Bar and Grill.

The launch coincides with a $7.5 donation from the Wells Fargo Wealth Opportunity Restored Through Homeownership (WORTH) initiative, a $60 million national effort to address systemic barriers to homeownership for people of color. Milwaukee is one of eight markets across the U.S. to receive a WORTH grant.

Additional organizations involved in the effort are: Bader Philanthropies, the City of Milwaukee, the Greater Milwaukee Committee, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee, Housing Resources, Inc., LISC Milwaukee, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, the Milwaukee Healthcare Partnership, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, the Social Development Commission, Take Root Milwaukee, the United Community Center, the Wisconsin Housing and Development Authority, Wisconsin Voices, and the Zilber Family Foundation.

The announcement was hosted in conjunction with the Acts Housing Neighborhood Table event.

About the Community Development Alliance

The Community Development Alliance believes that homeownership is a catalyst for dismantling systemic racism and building strong communities. That’s why their work as accomplices with community is centered on change for and with people and policy. By working collaboratively, the CDA invests in neighborhoods, providing access to quality homes for Milwaukee families and nurturing capacity for Black and Brown families to build generational wealth.