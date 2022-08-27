I am Thankful For Governor Evers

By County Executive David Crowley

Milwaukee is the cultural and economic hub of our state, and as Wisconsin’s largest city, with a population of nearly 1.5 million people, it is crucial that we invest in strong and resilient infrastructure in our community.

Modernizing Milwaukee’s infrastructure brings growth to the county, expands jobs, education, tourism, and more — all essential for Wisconsin’s economy and prosperity. Over the last three years, Governor Tony Evers has provided common sense leadership for our state, and has increased investments into affordable housing and infrastructure like roads, broadband, and clean water.

Just recently, Governor Evers also announced more than $30 million in funding for affordable housing developments across the state, including 10 developments in Milwaukee.

Governor Evers knows that affordable housing is linked to business growth, job creation, and education, and it’s good for our workforce, our kids and families, and our seniors. With rising costs and supply chain issues, these critical investments will make sure affordable housing projects can still be completed on time, and will help more Wisconsinites have access to safe, affordable housing while bolstering community well-being throughout Milwaukee.

Governor Evers also launched the Help for Homeowners program this year, which provided more than $92 million to those struggling to pay their bills due to pandemic-related circumstances.

Governor Evers recognizes that our state and our communities are at their best when we connect the dots — from affordable housing to infrastructure to public schools, our state needs all of these pieces to thrive. That’s why he’s also prioritized fixing the roads and preventing reckless driving in Milwaukee.

During his first term, he has repaired nearly 5,000 miles of road — that’s enough to drive from Milwaukee to Miami and back on a smooth highway. Not only is Governor Evers improving our roads, he’s also making sure our construction projects are moving forward on-time and on-budget. In 2020, all 365 road improvement projects moved forward on-time and on-budget — which kept workers on the job and protected taxpayers from unnecessary costs.

Governor Evers is helping to prevent reckless driving in Milwaukee as part of a $50 million statewide investment to help improve public safety. Governor Evers recognizes public safety is a collective effort with local and state leaders. The allocated funds will go towards local public safety agencies, enabling them to have the resources necessary to combat issues such as reckless driving while simultaneously investing in preventive crime strategies.

Lastly, Governor Evers is working to ensure the residents of this state have access to clean and safe drinking water. He created the Office of Environmental Justice, which aims to enhance climate resilience and get resources and support to the people who need our help the most. Governor Evers also announced that thanks to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act, our state will be receiving $869 million to replace lead pipes, improve water quality, and replace aging water infrastructure.

Recently, Governor Evers and Attorney General Kaul even announced a lawsuit to hold companies accountable for their role in polluting our water with PFAS chemicals.

Governor Evers is connecting the dots to ensure Wisconsinites and Milwaukee residents get what they need. I am thankful for Governor Tony Evers for doing the right thing for our county and our state.