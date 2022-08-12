Safety Tips for Construction Teams Working Near Power Lines

Working on construction near power lines could potentially be dangerous if you do not follow safety guidelines. Ensure your team is cautious on the job site.

Working on construction includes many dangerous risks, but one that poses a significant threat to the health of your employees is electricity and overhead or ground power lines. This element won’t always be a factor on construction site, but you must ensure your team is safe and following the proper guidelines when it is. If you implement protocols and closely follow OSHA standards, you can minimize the number of injuries that occur in the work zone due to electrocution.

Locate All Lines Before Beginning

Before you begin digging or performing any construction duties, you must locate and map out where overhead and ground power lines lay. One of the most critical parts of the job is being always aware of your surroundings. Contact the utility company about where the lines are in the ground so that you don’t accidentally hit any later.

De-Energize Ground Lines

No matter where you are, always assume that power lines are not insulated or energized for your safety. If you’re working near ground lines or digging a foundation, call the utility company and tell them to de-energize the lines in your area before breaking ground. Accidentally hitting a high voltage line could be detrimental to the health of your employees.

Keep a Distance of 10 Feet

When there is a power line near the area the workers, ensure they keep themselves and the equipment at least 10 feet from the line. Additionally, large drilling rig operators must be cautious with overhead power line clearance, especially when the machine is tall and could get tangled. If there is a low-hanging or fallen line, keep all personnel 35 feet away until it’s back where it needs to be.

Place Warning Signs

To keep untrained personnel from entering a work zone with electricity, post warning signs around the site. Forgetting this step could inhibit safety and cause unnecessary injuries. Place multiple signs in various locations so that your construction team never accidentally finds themselves next to a live power line.

Train Workers

Lastly, train every employee on how to work with electricity safety. Supply the team with the proper protective equipment to protect their health on the work site. Teach workers how to correctly carry ladders, operate machinery, hand signals, etc., to further their education in construction safety.

Other tips include never using a metal ladder and keeping water away from lines. Be cautious when working near power lines to avoid electrocution and always comply with OSHA’s safety standards.