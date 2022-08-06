The Four Types of Immigration Statuses in the US

It might surprise you to learn that there are four different types of immigration statuses in the United States. Keep reading for more on the key differences.

The world has become a giant melting pot of dynamic families that cross many borders. It is certainly something to admire and appreciate that we can easily commune with and see our relatives. However, just because it is easy does not mean it is simplistic. Whether you want to reunite your family or wish to learn more about immigration, keep reading about the four different immigration statuses in the United States.

1. Citizen

There are three main ways you can become a citizen: be born in the United States, have at least one parent who has citizenship, or go through a naturalization process. If you are born in another country but one of your parents is a citizen, you automatically have citizenship in the U.S. The other way most people not born in the U.S. attain citizenship is through naturalization. People attain naturalization by being a permanent, upstanding resident for at least five years.

2. Permanent Resident

A permanent resident has the right to work and live in the United States indefinitely. However, this differs from citizenship because these residents are not eligible to vote and are subject to deportation. Permanent residents will have a permanent residency card, otherwise known as a green card, issued by the USCIS that provides proof of their status.

3. Non-Immigrant

Non-immigrants are people who can reside in the U.S. for a temporary amount of time. Some are here to study, visit, or have temporary protection. Often this includes people looking to obtain a K-1 visa from their partner. If non-immigrants violate their visa, their status can switch to undocumented.

4. Undocumented

Undocumented is the only status of the four immigration types that is illegal. Undocumented people do not have permission to live in the United States. With that, they also do not have access to health care, are not able to work legally, and do not receive a driver’s license. One can become undocumented if they overstay their visa or enter U.S. land illegally.