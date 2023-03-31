Safety Upgrades That Increase Your Home’s Resale Value

Want to make your home a safer place to spend your time? Not only will your household thank you, but potential home buyers like to see these safety upgrades.

Even if you’re not planning on selling your home right now, it’s a good idea to keep real estate value in mind when you perform renovations and improvements. If you’re thinking about adding safety upgrades to your home, choose options that will increase resale value and keep you and your household feeling secure.

Exterior Lighting

Installing bright, visually engaging lights outside your home, like on the front porch and along the walkway, is a great way to increase its curb appeal. Outdoor lighting also functions as a natural deterrent against would-be thieves and prowlers. A home that’s well-lit at night is less susceptible to burglaries than one that goes totally dark after sunset.

Home Security System

A residential security system provides valuable peace of mind for you and your entire household while you live there. Your homeowner’s insurance may even offer you a discount on your premium for your proactive thinking. When it comes time to sell your house, having that system in place will also slightly boost its overall resale value.

Radon Mitigation

Radon is a highly dangerous gas that seeps into homes and other buildings through their foundations. A mitigation system generally consists of vent pipes running from the basement to the roof, with a fan to push the gas out. Some homeowners believe that those radon fans are unattractive to potential buyers, but that’s a common misconception—buyers actually prefer to see that you’re taking active steps to mitigate hazardous gas exposure.

Smart Home Technology

With the advent of smart home devices like carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, and thermostats, you can check the status of your home from practically anywhere. Some smart upgrades, like fancy speaker systems, are more of a luxury, but others are essential for maintaining a safe and comfortable living space. A fully integrated smart home is worth more on the real estate market than a home that’s entirely analog.

When making improvements to your home, some changes won’t affect the resale value much, while others can make all the difference when the time comes to sell. Make these safety upgrades to your home, and you’ll boost its resale value in the long term.