Best Equipment for Hosting an Outdoor Photo Shoot

Summertime is a great time to focus your photography on outdoor events. Learn which props every photographer needs for their next outdoor shoot.

Summer is the perfect time to take your camera outside and focus on your photography. The sun is shining, the days are longer, and so many plants are in bloom. If you’re a photographer interested in hosting an outdoor photo shoot, here are some of the best equipment to bring with you when you set everything up.

Spray Bottle

Natural lighting is one of your best friends when photographing subjects outdoors. One helpful piece of equipment is a spray bottle full of water. The tiny water droplets work wonderfully with the sunlight and dry quickly enough to move from shot to shot. A simple spray offers a sleek wet look that captures the feeling of morning dew.

Backdrops

Nature is your backdrop when you’re shooting outdoors, so you may not think you have any reason to set a scene. However, the right accessories for outdoor events like your photoshoot might provide the perfect amount of shade or create a translucent color over your subject. Having a few crossbars and fabric options are helpful tools for any photographer.

Tripod

Many modern cameras come with stability adjusting options, but a tripod is still one of the best pieces of equipment for hosting an outdoor photo shoot. Tripods are ideal for setting up a steady shot and maximizing your depth of frame. You may not need to set it up for every shot, but we recommend any photographer have one in their kit.

Different Lenses

Different lenses are great for outdoor shooting because they work best when capturing your subject from greater distances. Up close and personal shots require a different camera lens that captures a landscape with your subject at the focal point. Those looking to capture landscape photographs want to have a 16-35 millimeter lens, while a focal range of 70-200 millimeter is best for when you want to get up close and personal with your subject. Nature is full of wonders, from the smallest insect to the largest landscape. A good photographer needs a lens to capture them all properly.