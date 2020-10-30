Change is NOW!

My cousin and I took this picture downtown where a lot of the protests were going on during the time of George Floyd’s death. She hand made the sign at home and as we were walking we saw that huge eagle painting. We took the picture thinking that it would be a pretty cool symbolic picture.

It shows a bald eagle in the background which is the United States the “land of the free” symbol and right under it shows black women holding a sign saying stop killing us. That one picture would speak a thousand words we thought. (Photo by Yasir Abdi)