How To Avoid Burnouts in the Nursing Staff

After experiencing some of the most grueling workdays of their lives, nursing staff across the nation are spiraling into burnout. How can you avoid this?

Nowadays, nurses are experiencing burnout at an alarming rate, leading to an influx of open positions. The ability to retain staff to offer quality health services is more important than ever before. But what contributes to burnout in the nursing staff, and how can you avoid this problem? Here are some effective strategies to help healthcare organizations combat staff fatigue.

Offer Support Services Across Departments

It’s common for each department to have its own set of challenges and workarounds as it relates to its specific job. Offering support services across departments can help the nursing staff feel like they’re not alone in their work-related struggles.

Generally, what is happening for one group is happening for another, just more specific to that department.

Increase Scheduling Flexibility

It might be challenging to create a flexible schedule with high demands in an organization. But by creating a more flexible schedule, you can help support and encourage an optimal work-life balance for your nursing staff.

A critical step in allowing for more flexibility might require you to hire additional staff, reduce and cap hours in a day, and mandate specific days off.

Allocate Job Responsibilities Accordingly

Generally, the nursing staff will take on more than their plate can handle. Sending specific job responsibilities to individuals equipped to perform them is crucial.

The nurses should not spend more than 75 percent of their time at the station but instead be patient-facing and offering quality care. Consider re-allocating job responsibilities on a regular basis to ensure you reduce overall nurse burdens and increase job satisfaction.

Encourage a Transparent Work Environment

Transparency in the workplace is critical. This allows for feelings, opinions, and collaboration to create a healthy work environment.

Use conference rooms and common spaces to gather the teams and create connections. Also, consider making an open and anonymous portal or survey to continue to hear out the staff. This step alone can help avoid a significant amount of nursing staff burnout.

Final Thoughts

Some of these strategies might be challenging if your organization is experiencing an overall staff shortage. There are many ways to help the existing staff, even if you host a collaborative meeting. Remember, all healthcare providers are doing their best and remain open to new ideas and increased flexibility.