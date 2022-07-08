When it comes to building a public park, remember to take sustainability into account. Learn tips for designing an eco-friendly public park space.

Designing an eco-friendly space is all about keeping the environment in mind during the planning process. When it comes to outdoor spaces like public parks, there are steps you can take to make sure these spaces are eco-friendly as well. Use these tips for designing an eco-friendly public park to maintain a healthy relationship with the environment where your park resides.

Expand Native Plant Life

When designing a public park, try to preserve the natural plant life as much as possible to create an eco-friendly space. You’ll notice your park is easier to maintain and thrives better when using plant life native to the area. Preserving trees and other plant life will also help provide cleaner air and better conditions for local wildlife. You can also expand upon local wildlife by planting more trees and local types of plants and flowers.

Provide Trash and Recycling Options

You don’t want your public park to become a space that attracts litter. To keep up the beautiful appearance of your public park and support the eco-friendly effort, make sure to install a suitable number of trash and recycling bins throughout your park. Focus your resources on high-traffic areas but also don’t neglect the more tucked-away areas of your park.

Patrons and guests will be less likely to hold onto their trash and recycling items to take them back to a trash can, so the more options you have scattered throughout the park, the better. Consider the proximity of guests to recycling bins when planning the waste management layout of the park.

Start a Compost Collection

Composting is a fantastic way to cut back on the waste your park produces and benefit the environment. Start a compost collection site alongside your waste and recycling stations where visitors can deposit their food scraps, papers, and compostable materials. You can also set up educational materials about what items are compostable and offer them as a learning tool. Use this compost collection to fertilize your park’s flowers and other plant life, promoting healthy gardens and native wildlife.

Visiting the public park is a wonderful way to spend time outdoors, but with the right additions such as these, your community can also contribute to a sustainable goal by visiting your park. Just utilize these tips for designing an eco-friendly public park so that this space becomes a fun place for your community and benefits the environment at the same time.