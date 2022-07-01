Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Showcase of ThriveOn King Building Cladding Removal

Pictured from left to right: John R. Raymond, MD, President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin; Terrell Walter, Development Manager of Royal Capital; Ellen Gilligan, President and CEO of Greater Milwaukee Foundation; Greg Wesley, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Business Development at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Leaders from the ThriveOn King Collaboration, including the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Royal Capital, joined project contractors from JCP Construction and CG Schmidt on Thursday morning to showcase one of the first construction activities–the removal of building cladding at the former Gimbels-Schuster’s building at 2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The completed ThriveOn King building will feature spaces focused to support its five priority areas of housing, early childhood education, health and wellness, social cohesion, and economic opportunity. Through significant neighborhood engagement and consistent meaningful input, first floor opportunities that are forthcoming include an early childhood education center in partnership with Malaika Early Learning Center, makerspace, meeting space, a food hall, and gathering spaces for special events. Office space, residential space and partners around workforce development, non-clinical healthcare partners including recently announced Versiti, and more will occupy the remaining space on the first floor and other floors. In addition, MCW programs will occupy two floors and GMF will occupy another.

The project has an anticipated completion date of November 2023.

 

