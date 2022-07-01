Night fishing is an exciting way to enjoy a favorite hobby and a great opportunity to experience nature in a new way. Here’s the essential gear you need.

Whether you go fishing to experience the majesty of nature or love it for the sport, night fishing offers heaping handfuls of both. For nature, you can enjoy your favorite locations in a brand-new light—the light of your flashlight. For sport, you’ll have new fish to learn about and capture! Read on to learn the essential gear you need to go night fishing.

Backups—Lighting and Batteries

Flashlights and headlamps are great—until the batteries run out. Always bring along extra lighting and backup batteries. Even though your phone has a flashlight, you don’t want to rely on that when your lights give out. Drop that in the water, and you’re out of luck! A few extra batteries make a great safety net, just in case.

Bite Alarms

It’s easy to get distracted when night fishing. Once you set up your line and wait for action, you may find yourself looking at the stars, completely missing your line twitching! A bite alarm will play a sound when you get a nibble, letting you know that it’s time to come back down to earth.

Sensitive Rig

On the other hand, you can also opt for a sensitive rig. If you’re holding the rig in your hands, sensitive line is all you need to alert you to the presence of a fish. It’s tough to see even with the lights you bring, so choosing a sensitive setup can give you an edge.

Underwater Lighting

There are many schools of thought on the best light for night fishing, but underwater dock lighting is tried and true. This setup works by attracting bugs to the surface of the water, which catch the interest of small fish. When the small fish start to feed, big fish notice the vibrations and come to the dock for a feast. That’s when you, the ultimate predator, seize the opportunity and catch yourself a whopper!

Now that you know the essential gear you need to go night fishing, wait until the sun sets and cast your line. It’ll be unlike any other fishing experience!