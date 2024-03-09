This Women’s History Month, JPMorgan Chase’s Rosa Ramos-Kwok Talks Career, Finances and Achieving Success

Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Women’s History Month is a time to come together to celebrate and recognize the achievements and contributions of women throughout the years. For this Women’s History Month, we spoke with Rosa Ramos-Kwok, North American Co-Chair for Adelante, the Hispanic and Latino business resource group at JPMorgan Chase, to discuss her career journey, share tips on taking charge of your finances and other recommendations to achieving success.

1. What has been key to your success throughout your career?

Some of the constant components in my career has been my work ethic, my enthusiasm and willingness to learn and try new things, attention to detail and caring about others as well as my craft.

Also, I never forgot where I came from. I immigrated to the U.S. with my parents when I was a toddler. I was raised in a Spanish speaking home with humility and faith. My immigrant roots are the foundation for my work ethic, which I learned from my parents. English is my second language, I learned early on that in order to move forward, you have to branch out and try something that maybe even scare you a little. I have built my career in technology, being a logical thinker who pays attention to the small details has served me well, especially in my early days debugging code.

2. Looking back, what is one thing you wish you knew when you were first starting out in your career?

We all have dreams, I wish I would have dreamed even bigger! Careers are long, and continuing to push yourself to navigate the “jungle gym” that is a career requires a balance of patience, perseverance, determination and grit. Always keep at it, as long as you stay the course and challenge yourself – you will get to where you want to go and then some!

3. What are some tips for women to take charge of their career and finances?

Surround yourself with people who not only support you and lift you up, but with people who also care about your career development (a mentor and a sponsor). Stretch yourself to try something that scares you – volunteer for a tough assignment or think about a lateral move to increase your skills. The one piece of advice that I have when it comes to finances, is to set financial goals on savings, as well as investments. You can start small and build on it.

4. Who is a woman in your career who’s shaped you and how has that person inspired you?

My mother and my teachers were always an inspiration to me. My mom was my first role model, I learned the value of working hard from her. My teachers were my earliest cheerleaders. They challenged me and opened my eyes to what was possible (school choices are a good example). I believe in pushing up and pulling up. Build your network and your brand – what are you known for? What do you want to be known for? Knowledge is power – build your power through knowledge and then share it and tell others what you can do. It’s not just marketing – it’s about truth telling.

5. How can people get involved to celebrate and support women at work?

I am a big advocate of getting involved in employee resource groups. This will help you build your network and more importantly offer a community of like-minded individuals that can be a support system.

JPMorgan Chase’s Women’s Leadership Day is one example of how we’re celebrating and supporting women at the firm. During the annual leadership conference dedicated to celebrating and empowering women, the firm brings together thousands of employees and clients in New York City, as well as virtually around the globe. The event features prominent speakers across various industries to discuss issues disproportionately impacting women today — including career growth, entrepreneurship, financial health, allyship, representation in leadership, healthcare, and much more.

Adelante is one of 10 business resource groups within the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion organization, which includes Women on the Move, a dedicated initiative focused on the empowerment and advance of women.

For more information about JPMorgan Chase’s Women on the Move, visit jpmorganchase.com/impact/people/women-on-the-move