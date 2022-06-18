New Ultramodern Gymnasium Planned for Victory Christian Academy

By Karen Stokes

Victory Christian Academy (VCA) is preparing to break ground on a new 30,000 square-foot ultramodern gymnasium and new class space at 2840 S. 10th Street.

The scope of the project comprises expanding the technology center, new cafeteria facilities, a hydroponics center and redesign a parking lot for the new space. Construction on Phase 1 will start as soon as June 27.

Donald Rogers, VCA School Board President said that there will be three phases. The renovation and expansion of an existing building of classrooms which will be connected to the gym. The preparation for the April construction which is going to be the groundbreaking for the gymnasium and an additional building needed to house 450 students combining the grade school and high school.

VCA is a Milwaukee-based provider of K–12 education to low-income families in one of Milwaukee’s most challenged neighborhoods.

The new gymnasium marks the first time VCA students will have access to this type of facility in the 23 years of the school.

“There’s not a lot of resources that are in the area for after school and community activities,” Rogers said.

The hydroponics center in the new building will provide training and new jobs for students, as well as allow the school to provide a farmers market to the community. In addition, the new ultramodern gymnasium will be qualified to host soccer tournaments and AAU Basketball tournaments. There are few facilities in the city to host AAU in Milwaukee.

VCA secured a $6 million loan to cover the project, but now is seeking additional funding to cover a $1.5 million gap.

“We are a million and a half over run due to the supply chain cost increase. It’s actually a $7.5 million project,” said Rogers.

VCA is working with Milwaukee-based Abacus Architects, and has unveiled the initial internal and external renderings.

Construction will be completed by August 2023.