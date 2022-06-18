51st Juneteenth Celebrate Culture Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow A Tribute to Dads…Father, Teacher, Protector & Hero
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
9am-11am -51st Juneteenth Jubilee Parade – In person & Live on TMJ4
9am-4pm – 51st Juneteenth Street Festival – on Dr. Martin Luther King, Drive from Center Street to Ring Street
5pm-8pm – 51st Juneteenth Celebrate Culture Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Jazz and Blues Festival in the Clinton & Bernice Rose inside of the park
All Day @ the Northcott Neighborhood House Booth on King Drive between Burleigh and Chambers Street
• Get Your Official Juneteenth T-Shirt, hat and/or polo shirt
• Buy a 50/50 Raffle Ticket @ $1.00 for youth scholarships
Check Out The Bader Kid’s Zone At the
• Amusement rides, games, petting zoo, free hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream for children under 12 years old
• Cultural Arts Mural Contest in Kid’s Zone
• Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Elementary School Playground on the corner of King Drive and Concordia Street
Teen Zone sponsored by Bader Philanthropies, Sponsor of the Decade
• Double Dutch, Spoken Word, Hula Hoop Contests and Basketball Skills
• All-Stars Basketball Game at Rose Park Basketball Court
• Clinton & Bernice Rose Basketball Courts on the corners of King Drive and Chambers Street