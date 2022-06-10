Public Notice: Name Change From: Lucille Angeline Grablewski To: Lucille Angeline Kelley

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT MILWAUKEE COUNTY

In the matter of the name change of: Lucille Angeline Grablewski BY Lucille Angeline Grablewski Notice and Order- for Name Change Hearing Case No. 22CV003142 NOTICE IS GIVEN: A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Lucille Angeline Grablewski To: Lucille Angeline Kelley Birth Certificate: Lucille Angeline Grablewski IT IS ORDERED: This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Milwaukee County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name: G. Connolly Place: Room 415 901 N. 9th Street Milwaukee, WI 53216 Date: 7/6/2022 Time: 2:00 pm IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the a newspaper published in Milwaukee County, State of Wisconsin. BY THE COURT: DATE SIGNED BY: May 16, 2022 Electronically signed by G. Connolly Circuit Court Judge Run: June 11,18,25, 2022