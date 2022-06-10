Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Public Notice: Name Change From: Lucille Angeline Grablewski To: Lucille Angeline Kelley

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT MILWAUKEE COUNTY

In the matter of the name change of: Lucille Angeline Grablewski BY Lucille Angeline Grablewski Notice and Order- for Name Change Hearing Case No. 22CV003142 NOTICE IS GIVEN: A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Lucille Angeline Grablewski To: Lucille Angeline Kelley Birth Certificate: Lucille Angeline Grablewski IT IS ORDERED: This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Milwaukee County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name: G. Connolly Place: Room 415 901 N. 9th Street Milwaukee, WI 53216 Date: 7/6/2022 Time: 2:00 pm IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the a newspaper published in Milwaukee County, State of Wisconsin. BY THE COURT: DATE SIGNED BY: May 16, 2022 Electronically signed by G. Connolly Circuit Court Judge Run: June 11,18,25, 2022

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383