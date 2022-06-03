Athena Speakers Bureau’s Thelma Sias Served as Commencement Speaker at Marquette University, Receive Honorary Doctorate

Thelma A. Sias, a member of the Athena Communications Speakers Bureau, served as the commencement speaker for Marquette University’s Graduate School and Graduate School of Management on May 22, as well as receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.

A retired corporate executive, community advocate and activist, and professional speaker, Sias is devoted to mentoring and inspiring young leaders, building opportunities for executive women’s leadership, driving political engagement, and advancing diversity in the community. She is the founder and CEO of The Sias Group, which provides political and leadership consulting expertise.

“Thelma is a friend, trusted advisor and mentor to so many in Milwaukee and around the country, including me,” said Tammy Belton-Davis, founder and presidemt of Athena Communications. “It is a true privilege to call her a member of the Athena family. For her passion, dedication and commitment to community, she is so well-deserving of this honor.”

Prior to her retirement in 2017, Sias served as vice president of local affairs at We Energies, where she was responsible for building and enhancing long-term relationships with Milwaukee community leaders and the government to garner support and approval for the utility’s critical corporate initiatives. In addition, she has held numerous leadership roles in the greater Milwaukee community and serves as a key connector to business, community and political leaders. Sias serves on several civic boards, including as a founding member of the African American Women’s Project, the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Sojourner Family Peace Center, and Cardinal Stritch University.

Sias has received multiple awards and recognitions. She was named the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County’s Linda T. Mellowes Woman Leader of the Year; received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Milwaukee Business Journal; and, in 2017, she was named to The HistoryMakers’ BusinessMakers list. Housed at the Library of Congress, the HistoryMakers is the country’s largest video and oral history repository of the Black experience. In addition, Sias was named a 2021 Milwaukee Business Journal Power Broker. She is a proud graduate of Clark Atlanta University.

Legendary NBA player and Marquette alumnus Dwayne Wade will keynote Marquette’s undergraduate commencement ceremony and also receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. Both ceremonies will be live streamed.

