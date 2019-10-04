Powerful Day of Mentoring at Marquette University Featuring #1 Motivational Speaker Eric Thomas as C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring Program launch in Milwaukee, WI

Saturday, October 12, 2019, Marquette University Educational Opportunity Program and the Nationally recognized C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring Program invites Milwaukee’s youth to a high-energy and informative exciting day learning about the importance of mentorship, empowerment, engage in live performances, networking opportunities, and inspiration from one of the world’s greatest motivational speakers, Dr. Eric “ET” Thomas.

The mission of C.H.A.M.P.S. is to educate, empower, and expose African American and Latinx young men beyond the four walls of the school in order to help them to achieve their dreams and goals. The program develops their mindsets through culturally relevant conversations and interactions that will help them develop the skills and habits necessary to navigate life in a positive and productive way.

WHO: Eric “ET” Thomas, #1 Motivational Speaker

Vondale Singleton, C.H.A.M.P.S. founder, and young men of CHAMPS volunteer Steven Robertson, Skip Henderson, Donte Reid, Spoken Word, Live DJ’s

WHAT: CHAMPS Male Mentoring Launch at Marquette University inviting various programs, schools, churches, and organizations to learn more about why mentoring is necessary and how they can get involved with the movement.

WHERE: Marquette University

Weasler Auditorium

1506 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53233

WHEN: Saturday, October 12, 2019

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.