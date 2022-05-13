Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Plans $100 Million Casino Overhaul

By Karen Stokes

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is planning an investment of $100 million for a large-scale new project on the casino’s third floor area.

The casino is adding two new food and beverage options to the third floor.

“Since opening more than 30 years ago, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has made it a priority to evolve and meet the needs of our guests,” said CEO and general manager Dominic Ortiz in a statement Monday. “Not only will this elevate the brand, it will further our long-standing status as the premier entertainment destination in the region as the market becomes significantly more competitive. This is just the beginning. Additional exciting changes and new amenities are in store. The best is truly yet to come.”

A new attraction is Rock & Brews, founded by KISS band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

The restaurant will open their newest location off the skywalk. According to their website, Rock & Brews is a national franchise with 19 locations, 11 of which are in California.

“The new restaurant will offer a “rock ‘n’ roll twist,” said the casino in a press release. “It will include American fare with a mix of local and craft beers as well as a stage for live music.”

On Wednesday, May 11, Stanley and Simmons were in town for the 2022 leg of the KISS “End of the Road” tour. The rock duo along with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino leaders broke ground on the new Rock & Brews restaurant.

The casino is already scheduled to start offering sports betting, under a revised gaming compact, by the end of 2022. Potawatomi added a second hotel tower in 2019.

Potawatomi’s contracting firm, Greenfire Management Services, is leading the general contracting in partnership with Gilbane Building Co. I-5, a casino architecture firm, is serving as the project architect.

A new gift shop and Fire Keeper’s Club booth are also planned.

Casino management explained in a statement that renovations will bring more than 1,800 slot machine stations, including a new bar with 28 bar-top “slot seats,” as well as an array of 4K televisions. There will also be cashier stations and a Fire Keeper’s Club® booth.

A full service Starbucks Coffee will open across from Rock & Brews off the skywalk entrance according to Potawatomi and visitors can also enjoy an exclusive high-limit room featuring upscale decor and service, craft bar, stage and gourmet kitchen.

The casino is also adding three new “quick service” food and beverage stations where people can buy food or drinks or have food delivered to their gaming station.

Construction is scheduled for completion by the spring of 2023.