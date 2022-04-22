Where to Find Substance Abuse Resources In Milwaukee

By Edgar Mendez

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Tragically, drug overdose deaths continue to trend upward in Milwaukee County.

As of Wednesday, there have been 119 confirmed drug overdose deaths, with 80 probable overdose deaths pending toxicology reports, according to Karen Domagalski, operation’s manager for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Through April 13, 2021, there were 149 drug overdose deaths, and an all-time high 644 drug overdose deaths occurred in Milwaukee County in 2021, with one case still pending.

Although this data paints a bleak picture, there are a number of individuals and organizations working to help prevent these tragedies.

Harm-reduction resources

Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, is a key tool used to reduce drug overdose deaths. The medication, which can be administered through different methods including a spray or injection, rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose. Fentanyl test strips are used to detect the presence of fentanyl, which can kill in trace amounts, in unregulated drugs.

MKE Overdose Prevention offers free Narcan training and supplies for the community. It hosts a Narcan training on the first Tuesday of each wmonth at the Daily Bird, a coffee shop located at 818 E. Center St. in Riverwest and is planning additional training in the city. Email it with questions, to schedule a Narcan training for your community or business or to make arrangements to pick up free Narcan supplies at the Hope House of Milwaukee.

UMOS, located at 2701 S. Chase Ave., offers harm-reduction services, including HIV testing, STI testing, condom distribution and needle exchange and pick-up services. It also offers pre-treatment services, facilitates access to drug treatment and provides naloxone training and distribution. UMOS is open for walk-in (supplies and testing) Tuesday and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or you can schedule an appointment. It also offers mobile services from Monday to Thursday. You can contact UMOS at 414-389-6000.

The Vivient Health Lifepoint Program partners with Milwaukee County to provide test strips, Narcan and safe injection supplies (needle exchange services) for anyone who needs them. It can be reached online or by calling 1-800-359-9272.

Through the MKE Heroin Diaries Facebook page you can access free naloxone training, Narcan and fentanyl testing strips and literature on cocaine, heroin and other opioids.

Organizers also help people suffering from addiction by offering a warm handover to treatment and through educational presentations in a family, school, community group or faith-based setting.

Team HAVOC offers free naloxone training and provides literature on cocaine, heroin and other opioids in addition to violence prevention services.

Local drug treatment service providers

Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division offers multiple points of Community Access to Recovery Services, or CARS. Learn more about CARS services by visiting www.county.milwaukee.gov/BHD-CARS or contacting one of the following centers.

CARS locations include:

• CARS at BHD, 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road. (414-257-8095)

• IMPACT, 6737 W. Washington St., Suite 2225 (414-649-4380)

• M&S Clinical Services, 2821 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave, Suite 210 (414-263-6000)

• CARS at Sirona Recovery/Formerly Justice Point, 205 W. Highland Ave. (414-278-2140)

• Wisconsin Community Services, 3732 W. Wisconsin Ave. (414-343-3569)

The county is also currently working to secure a reliable supplier for fentanyl test strips and awaiting funds from the opioid settlement. It will then partner with the Milwaukee Health Department on a community-wide distribution effort for both test strips and Narcan, according to Michael Lappen, administrator for the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division.

Gateway to Change, located at 2319 W. Capitol Drive, provides substance abuse treatment services to adults in an outpatient setting. You can contact the organization by calling 414-442-2033.

10th Street Comprehensive Treatment Center, 4800 S. 10th St., provides medication assisted treatment to adults 18 and older who are struggling with an opioid use disorder. The center provides a number of medication treatment options, including methadone, buprenorphine, Suboxone, and naltrexone. You can reach it at 414-269-4335.

Samad’s House, 2875 N. 23rd St., is a sober living facility for women that provides alcohol and other drug abuse education classes, relapse prevention sessions, parenting classes, art therapy resolution classes and other services. Samad’s House accepts personal referrals, referrals from detox centers and in-patient residential facilities. You can get more information by clicking here or by calling 414-312-7600 or emailing samadsoberhouse@gmail.com.

Rogers Behavioral Health is a provider of mental health and addiction treatment for children and adults. Rogers offers different levels of care including inpatient, residential and specialized outpatient care. Rogers has a location in Brown Deer and West Allis.

West Milwaukee Comprehensive Treatment Center, 1610 Miller Park Way, provides medication assisted treatment to adults 18 and older who are struggling with an opioid use disorder. The center offers a number of medication treatment options, including methadone, buprenorphine, Suboxone and naltrexone. You can reach it at 414-939-7556.

First Step Community Recovery Center, located at 2835 N. 32nd St., houses the Milwaukee County Secure Emergency Detoxification Program. Counselors and case managers and counselors utilize cognitive based treatment methodologies to treat men in recovery. You can reach it on the phone at 414-342-5474 or email it at info@mtrcinc.org.

Meta House, an organization that works to end the generational cycle of addiction for women, provides residential and outpatient services. It also has a Recovery Community program that provides a safe, affordable and supportive place for women to live. Its housing program has two divisions: one for single women and one for women with children.

To receive treatment services you must be 18 years old. Call 414-977-5844 for information about the residential program, 414-962-1200 for the outpatient program or 414-977-5880 for information about the Recovery Community (housing). You can also contact the admissions team at 414-977-5884 or info@metahouse.org.

West Allis Community Medical Services is a methadone clinic and treatment center located at 2814 S. 108th St. In addition to medication assisted treatment, it also provides counseling, peer support services, and offers same day treatment and walk-in services. You can also reach it by phone at 414-885-3525.

The United Community Center’s Substance Use Treatment Program is the only bilingual/bicultural treatment program in the state that provides the entire continuum of care for Spanish speaking participants, although its programs are not limited to Spanish speakers. Services at UCC include residential treatment programs for men, women and pregnant and postpartum women, and day and outpatient treatment and walk-in assessments. You can contact the organization online or by calling 414-384-3100.

Educational resources

South Sider Isaac Solis began a fentanyl awareness social media campaign One Pill Kills and launched the website 1pillkills.org after he lost his son Bubba to a fake fentanyl pill. The website and campaign provide local and national information on fentanyl and prevention strategies. You can also learn about fentanyl and counterfeit pills at https://www.dea.gov/onepill.

Milwaukee County launched an online dashboard in March that helps officials, community leaders, researchers and others track drug overdoses. The Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard is also available for public use.