Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for Five Points Development

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the Five Points Development project.

ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)

Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the

following project:

PROJECT: Five Points Development

LOCATION: 3317 N Martin L King Jr Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

BID DATE: Thursday, April 14th @ 2:00pm

CONSTRUCTION START DATE: July 2022

END DATE: August 2023

OWNER: Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp.

PROJECT CONTACT:

Jim Peterson, Project Manager

jpeterson@catalystbuilds.com or

Kim Laudolff, Estimator

klaudolff@catalystbuilds.com

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Five story Mixed-Used Multifamily, First floor Retail and Tenant Parking, Second through fifth story is one to three bedroom apartments. Covered parking had a green roof and Community Room

Emerging Business and minority and women workforce participation is required.

Catalyst Construction

833 E Michigan St # 1000

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ph: 414-727-6840

catalystbuilds.com

