Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for Five Points Development

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the Five Points Development project.

ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)
Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the
following project:
PROJECT: Five Points Development
LOCATION: 3317 N Martin L King Jr Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
BID DATE: Thursday, April 14th @ 2:00pm
CONSTRUCTION START DATE: July 2022
END DATE: August 2023
OWNER: Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp.
PROJECT CONTACT:
Jim Peterson, Project Manager
jpeterson@catalystbuilds.com or
Kim Laudolff, Estimator
klaudolff@catalystbuilds.com
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Five story Mixed-Used Multifamily, First floor Retail and Tenant Parking, Second through fifth story is one to three bedroom apartments. Covered parking had a green roof and Community Room
Emerging Business and minority and women workforce participation is required.

Catalyst Construction
833 E Michigan St # 1000
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Ph: 414-727-6840
catalystbuilds.com

“An Equal Opportunity Employer”

