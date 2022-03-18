MATC Requesting BIDs for Downtown Milwaukee Campus (DMC) M & C Entry Door Replacements and DMC Student Center Atrium Improvements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2021-017

DUE: 2:30 PM, Thursday, April 14, 2022

Downtown Milwaukee Campus (DMC) M & C Entry Door Replacements, Project 2022211.01

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction (GC), Demolition, Concrete, Doors and Storefronts, Hardware, Acoustic Ceiling Tile Installation, Caulking and Sealing, Electrical, Honeywell Access Control

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2022-002

DUE: 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 14, 2022

DMC Student Center Atrium Improvements, Project 2022212

Single Prime Contract including: GC, Demolition, Concrete, Structural Steel, Glass & Glazing, Finishes, HVAC, FP Sprinklers & Electrical

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:

1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at the times & dates shown.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. Mandatory tours of the project sites will be conducted. See Instructions to Bidders for details.

4. A goal of 20% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications and this contract that is strongly recommended.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.