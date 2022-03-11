Stevens Construction Requesting BIDs for Avenir Buildings 2 & 3 in Milwaukee

MBE / DBE Subcontractors and Suppliers

Project Name: Avenir Buildings 2 &3

Project Location: 1420 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Stevens Construction Corporation is seeking MBE/DBE Subcontractor and Suppliers proposals for a project called Avenir Buildings 2 & 3. Please provide proposals

broken out per building.

Bids Due: March 21st, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

Contact Name: Brad Jakober

Company Name: Stevens Construction Corporation

Company Address: 1134 N 9th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Contact Phone Number: 414-336-8410