MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC Student Center Atrium Improvements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2022-002

DUE: Thursday, April 14, 2022

DMC Student Center Atrium Improvements

Project 2022212

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Demolition, Concrete, Structural Steel, Glass & Glazing, Finishes, HVAC, FP Sprinklers, & Electrical

************************************************

1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A mandatory tour of the project site will be conducted on Friday, March 25, 2022, 2 PM. at the Downtown Campus S Building @ 700 W. State St., Milwaukee, WI 53233. Please proceed to Room M70 Construction Services located on the basement level. See Instructions to Bidders for details.

4. A goal of 20% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications and is strongly recommended.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.