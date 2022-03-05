Steven Love’s “Trust Nobody” Goes from Amazon Bestseller to the Big Screen

By Dylan Deprey

Sometimes a book is just meant for the big screen. While a page turner can help pass the time, there’s just something about seeing a character and feeling their emotions play out.

Ten years ago, Steven Love wrote a screenplay about a local hustler getting his life and business back together after a four-year stint in prison. He knew the story epitomized the hustler’s ambition along the backdrop of his hometown.

He put out a trailer starring himself to promote the book, and requests for a film started trickling in.

When the story became a novel, and eventually an Amazon best-seller, he knew it had the potential to be a hit, but it was the fans that pushed him to make his vision come to life.

“After selling over 10,000 copies of first book, people kept telling me that it needed to be made into a movie,” Love said.

The tragic street tale follows the main character, Bricks as he attempts to rebuild his business and re-gain respect in the Milwaukee streets. After spending years behind bars, he realizes the game has changed as well as his alliances.

Eventually, as Bricks fosters new agreements amongst street crews and life looks like it’s back on track, he’s thrust into a cycle of paranoia and violence. While bonds are tested, Bricks can really only trust one person – himself.

“Trust Nobody” was produced by Love’s “ It’s Just Money Films Ent & Films” and premiered back in August at Mayfair Mall. The 90-minute drama has now become available for streaming on all platforms.

The film’s leading man, Jamal Woolard is an actor and comedian who has starred in countless films, including the role as the Notorious B.I.G in “NOTORIOUS” and “All Eyez on Me.”

Love also tapped in with local and Midwest talent including Shay Johnson, who was introduced to the world on Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta/Miami, as well as Michigan’s own Demaris Harvey and Cierra Angelina.

The film also features a track list of some of the hottest music scored by Milwaukee’s own super-producer, Chris “Godxilla” Taylor.

“You want see the Black community in Milwaukee making history, go to Amazon and watch it. It’s hella entertaining, and I’m proud to be in it,” Taylor said in a Facebook post.

From hardcopies to HD screens, Love expanded his vision to go above and beyond for his city and himself.

“This has been several years in the making and I am just so happy that the movie is finally a reality,” he said.

Check out “Trust Nobody” on all streaming platforms.