We Celebrate Black History

Our Black publications have been telling stories for years about historical giants such as Dr. William Drew, who pioneered a method for preserving blood plasma. Remember George Washington Carver? He discovered hundreds of uses for the peanut and sweet potato. And Benjamin Banneker helped establish the boundaries of Washington, DC.

We have heralded the victories of Frederick Douglass and Fannie Lou Hammer, and recently

reflected upon the lives of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Congressman John Lewis, Cicely Tyson, and Sidney Poitier. We celebrate the firsts of President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris. Each history-maker is a study in change, commitment, and courage. Who makes your list?

BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATES SUCCESSES AND INSPIRES NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

Black History Month encourages us to trace the journeys of prominent Black Americans. On television we see a growing interest in ancestry programs. Dr. Henry Louis Gates has helped many notables find their ancestors. To learn more about your ancestry, consider becoming ONE IN A MILLION with the All of Us research program.

All of Us Pastoral Champion, Rev. Marilyn Miller, president of Leading for Racial Equality, decided to join All of Us because of the work of Pastor Teresa Thomas-Boyd.

She stated, “As we age, we reflect upon leaving a legacy. Few of us are rich or famous but we want to make a difference. I want to do everything I can to give my children and grandchildren the family health history that will help them live well. I am honored to offer a part of myself so that my people can improve health and wellness for the seven generations to come and beyond.”

BLACK HISTORY-MAKER AND THE COVID PANDEMIC

This month the All of Us research program at the Medical College of Wisconsin, under the directorship of Karen Dotson, MHSA, pays tribute to Dr. Kizzmekia Shanta Corbett. Corbett is a history-making researcher and immunologist. She is one of the designers of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Kizzy, as she is often called, was born in Hurdle Mills, NC. She developed an early interest in public health and research and acquired her doctorate from the University of Maryland.

She spent several years in Sri Lanka studying the SARS virus. This led her to leadership roles at the National Institutes of Health, where she and her team developed the Moderna vaccine. Her accomplishments have been acknowledged worldwide.

YOU ARE BLACK HISTORY

Celebrate your history and your accomplishments. As our ancestors left legacies of achievement and love and values that are treasured, you too must do the same.

Help support work like Corbett’s by joining the All of Us research program. All of Us is creating a resource that will allow researchers to conduct thousands of studies on health and disease.

The All of Us research program is currently enrolling at several locations in the Milwaukee area. Learn how you can be included by visiting joinallofus.org, emailing the All of Us team at allofus@mcw.edu or calling (414) 955-2689.

