MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC T-Bldg. Green Roof & 3rd-4th FL W Window Replacements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2022-001

DUE: Thursday, March 17, 2022

DMC T-Bldg. Green Roof & 3rd -4th FL W

Window Replacements

Projects 2018899.02, 2022210.02, 2022213

Single Prime Contract including: General Requirements, Existing Conditions, Metals, Thermal & Moisture Protection, Openings, Finishes, Plumbing, Electrical & Exterior Improvements.

************************************************

1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online starting Friday, February 18, 2022 in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. There will be a pre-bid tour on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the DMC T Building located at 1101 North 6th Street, Milwaukee, WI that is MANDATORY FOR ALL BIDDERS. BIDS RECEIVED FROM CONTRACTORS THAT WERE NOT PRESENT FOR THE PRE-BID TOUR WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

4. Due to the current Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be blocks of time scheduled for contractors to walk the project & stay in accordance with Safer at Home Order. Contractors who would like to attend the pre-bid tour MUST email matcfpc@matc.edu to RSVP by February 24, 2022 at 3:00 pm. You must fill out a health questionnaire prior to arrival. Click on the link below: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfAmlUkBA6thtw4VacBehbextERPrX6iD-Obpn7pkWBxU9zZw/viewform. Please bring a facemask and wear it at all times while onsite. See Instructions to Bidders for further details.

5. A goal of 20% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications and is strongly recommended.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.