Democratic Party of Wisconsin Endorses Cavalier Johnson

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler issued the following statement on the endorsement of Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson for Mayor of Milwaukee:

“The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is proud to endorse Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson for Mayor of Milwaukee. Cavalier represents a new generation of leadership, and brings the vision and solutions necessary to build a more prosperous, more just Milwaukee. While Republican politicians seek to score political points through fear and division, Cavalier remains focused on the priorities that matter to Milwaukeeans: safe streets, good jobs, and a strong middle class.

“Today, Wisconsin Democrats speak in one voice: Cavalier Johnson is the mayor Milwaukee needs, and Bucks in six!”

