NORTHCENTRAL Construction is Requesting BIDs for MLK Library & Apartments

8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/
SDVOSB/VOB/WBE
Subcontractors & Suppliers
NORTHCENTRAL Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:
PROJECT: MLK Library & Apartments
LOCATION:
Northwest Corner of W. Locust Ave. &
N Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., Milwaukee, WI
BID DUE DATE: February 10, 2022
CONSTRUCTION START DATE: May 1, 2022
END DATE: July 1, 2023
OWNER: General Capital Group & Emem Group
PROJECT CONTACT: Ralph Grebe
ralphg@nccbuilds.com
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
Two, new buildings with 91 units of affordable housing. A new, 17,000-square-foot library will be developed on the first floor of one of the buildings.
25% WHEDA Emerging Business and
12 New Hires of Area Residents required.
25% City of Milwaukee SBE
and 40% RPP required.
25% Section 3 Worker hours required.
NORTHCENTRAL Construction
631 S. Hickory St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935
920 929 9400
ralphg@nccbuilds.com
