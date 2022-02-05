NORTHCENTRAL Construction is Requesting BIDs for MLK Library & Apartments

ATTENTION:

8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/

SDVOSB/VOB/WBE

Subcontractors & Suppliers

NORTHCENTRAL Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:

PROJECT: MLK Library & Apartments

LOCATION:

Northwest Corner of W. Locust Ave. &

N Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., Milwaukee, WI

BID DUE DATE: February 10, 2022

CONSTRUCTION START DATE: May 1, 2022

END DATE: July 1, 2023

OWNER: General Capital Group & Emem Group

PROJECT CONTACT: Ralph Grebe

ralphg@nccbuilds.com

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

Two, new buildings with 91 units of affordable housing. A new, 17,000-square-foot library will be developed on the first floor of one of the buildings.

25% WHEDA Emerging Business and

12 New Hires of Area Residents required.

25% City of Milwaukee SBE

and 40% RPP required.

25% Section 3 Worker hours required.

NORTHCENTRAL Construction

631 S. Hickory St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935

920 929 9400

ralphg@nccbuilds.com

“An Equal Opportunity Employer”