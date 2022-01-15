Where To Find Mental Health Resources This Winter

By Matt Martinez

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

As winter begins, many may struggle with mental health concerns.

Seasonal affective disorder can increase feelings of anxiety and depression, and the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to increase the demand for mental health services.

Here are some places and services to consider if you’re struggling this season:

Services from the city and county

For adult services from the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division, call 414-257-8085. For children’s services, call 414-257-7607.

Access Clinic East, located at 210 W. Capitol Drive, is operated in partnership with Outreach Community Health Centers. It can be reached at 414-257-7665. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and has walk-in assessment hours from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Access Clinic South, located at 1635 W. National Ave., is located in Sixteenth Street Community Health Center’s National Avenue Clinic. It can be reached at 414-257-7900. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and has the same walk-in hours as Access Clinic East.

Know the warning signs of a mental health crisis

Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division has a list of signs of crisis at this webpage. They include:

• Thinking of a method to harm yourself or someone else

• Thoughts racing and talking faster than you remember

• Feeling others are planning to harm you

• Feeling unusually tired or energetic all the time

• Inability to cope with daily problems or activities

• Hearing voices others don’t seem to hear

• Feeling constant pain or stomach discomfort

• Feeling agitated and restless

In case of a mental health crisis

Call 911 or the national suicide hotline at 800-273-8255 (TALK). You can also text “Hopeline” to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Milwaukee County’s crisis line is 414-257-7222. The Children’s Mobile Crisis Team can be reached at 414-257-7621.

There are three crisis resource locations in the Milwaukee area. Behavioral Health Division Psychiatric Crisis Services, 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road, provide crisis services 24 hours a day, including a psychiatric emergency room.

There are crisis resource centers on the North and South sides of the city. The North Side Crisis Resource Center is at 5409 W. Villard Ave. Call 414-539-4024. The line operates 24 hours a day.

The South Side Crisis Resource Center is at 2057 S. 14th St. Call 414-643-8778.

The Trevor Lifeline is available at 1-866-488-7386 and provides crisis and prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth specifically.

Other warmlines

The Trans Lifeline, 877-565-8860, provides services for the transgender community. Due to the pandemic, people may have trouble reaching the lifeline because of shortened hours. Call between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time for the best chance to speak with someone.

The Milwaukee County Warmline is available at 414-777-4729.

Service providers in Milwaukee

Mental Health America of Wisconsin provides a database that allows those searching for services to find organizations that can meet their specific needs.

IMPACT 2-1-1 can also help connect those seeking services with organizations around the city. Call 2-1-1 or text your ZIP code to 898-211. You can also access online chat through its website.

AMRI Counseling Services can be reached at 414-455-3879. It has two locations in the city: 4001 W. Capitol Drive and 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Suite 019. It offers mental health services, including family counseling.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee offers counseling and therapy services to families on a sliding scale and accepts BadgerCare and Medicaid. It can be reached at 414-771-2881. The organization is located in Milwaukee at 2021 N. 60th St.

Aurora Health Care offers family counseling services at 1020 N. 12th St. To make an appointment, call central scheduling at 414-773-4312.

Muslim Community & Health Center can be reached at 414-939-4411 and is located at 803 W. Layton Ave.

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers offers behavioral health services at four locations in the city. It can be reached at 414-672-1353.

The four locations are:

• Chavez Clinic – 1032 S. Cesar Chavez Drive

• Layton Clinic – 4570 S. 27th

• National Ave. Clinic – 1635 W. National Ave.

• Parkway Clinic – 2906 S. 20th

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. offers behavioral health services at two locations.

The MLK Heritage Health Center, 2555 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, can be reached at 414-372-8080. The Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center, 8200 W. Silver Spring Drive, can be reached at 414-760-3900.

Progressive Community Health Centers offers behavioral health services at two locations.

The Lisbon Avenue Health Center is at 3522 W. Lisbon. The Hillside Family Health Center is at 1452 N. 7th St. Both locations can be reached at 414-935-8000.

Outreach Community Health Centers offers mental health resources. Call 414-727-6320.

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Centers, 930 W. Historic Mitchell St., can be reached at 414-383-9526.

Pathfinders, an organization that provides housing and support for homeless and runaway children, has mental health services. To contact the main office, call 414-964-2565. To contact the Youth Shelter, 1614 E. Kane Place, call 414-271-1560.

SaintA offers behavioral health services at locations around the city. Its main campus is located at 8901 W. Capitol Drive. Call 414-463-1880.

Ascension Wisconsin offers mental health services at its Columbia St. Mary’s location, 2323 N. Lake Drive. Call 414-585-1620.

Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center, 732 S. 21st St., offers free counseling services for youth from age 11 to 22. It also offers emergency housing for homeless and runaway youth.

For emergency services, call 414-647-8200 and dial extension 0. For non-emergency services, dial extension 2. The hotline operates 24 hours a day.

Did we miss a resource? E-mail reporter Matt Martinez at matthew.martinez@marquette.edu.