MATC Requesting BIDs for MQC Anatomy & Physiology Classroom/Lab

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2021-018

DUE: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

MQC Anatomy & Physiology Classroom/Lab A226 Project 2022220

Single Prime Contract including General Construction, Interior Finishes, HVAC, FP Sprinklers, Plumbing, & Electrical.

************************************************

1. Bid is due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. There will be a pre-bid tour on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 starting at 2:00 p.m. in Room A226 at the Mequon Campus located at 5555 Highland Road, Mequon, WI, and is MANDATORY FOR ALL BIDDERS. BIDS RECEIVED FROM CONTRACTORS THAT WERE NOT PRESENT FOR THE PRE-BID TOUR WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Due to the current Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be blocks of time scheduled for contractors to walk the project. Contractors who would like to attend the pre-bid tour MUST email matcfpc@matc.edu to RSVP by Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9 am. Please bring a facemask and wear it at all times while onsite. See Instructions to Bidders for further details.

4. A goal of 20% for the participation of

Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.