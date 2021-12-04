Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for Eighteen87 on The RIver

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the Eighteen87 on The RIver project.

ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)

Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:

PROJECT: Eighteen87 on The RIver
LOCATION: N. Water Street between Brady and Humboldt – Milwaukee, WI
BID DATE: Wednesday, December 8th @ 2:00pm
CONSTRUCTION START DATE: December 6, 2021
END DATE: June 2023
OWNER: Rule Enterprises, LLC
PROJECT CONTACT: Riley Woodwick, Senior Project Manager rwoodwick@catalystbuilds.com
or Michael Schumacher, Estimator mschumacher@catalystbuilds.com
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Eighteen87 on The RIver is a 79-unit affordable housing development located Downtown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Emerging Business and minority and women workforce participation is required.

Catalyst Construction
833 E Michigan St # 1000
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Ph: 414-727-6840
catalystbuilds.com

“Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer”

