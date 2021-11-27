Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for Eighteen87 on The RIver

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the Eighteen87 on The RIver project.

ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)

Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:

PROJECT: Eighteen87 on The RIver

LOCATION: N. Water Street between Brady and Humboldt – Milwaukee, WI

BID DATE: Wednesday, December 8th @ 2:00pm

CONSTRUCTION START DATE: December 6, 2021

END DATE: June 2023

OWNER: Rule Enterprises, LLC

PROJECT CONTACT: Riley Woodwick, Senior Project Manager rwoodwick@catalystbuilds.com

or Michael Schumacher, Estimator mschumacher@catalystbuilds.com

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Eighteen87 on The RIver is a 79-unit affordable housing development located Downtown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Emerging Business and minority and women workforce participation is required.

Catalyst Construction

833 E Michigan St # 1000

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ph: 414-727-6840

catalystbuilds.com

“Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer”