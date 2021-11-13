Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC T Building Green Roof Structural Improvements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:
BID REFERENCE NO. 2021-005R
DUE: Thursday, December 2, 2021
DMC T Building Green Roof Structural
Improvements Project 2018899.02
Single Prime Contract including General Construction, Existing Conditions, Demolition, Structural Steel, Finishes, HVAC & Electrical.
************************************************
1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021.
2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online starting at Noon, Monday, November 15, 2021, in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.
3. There will be a pre-bid tour on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the DMC T Building located at 1101 North 6th Street, Milwaukee, WI that is MANDATORY FOR ALL BIDDERS. BIDS RECEIVED FROM CONTRACTORS THAT WERE NOT PRESENT FOR THE PRE-BID TOUR WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
Due to the current Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be blocks of time scheduled for contractors to walk the project. Contractors who would like to attend the pre-bid tour MUST email matcfpc@matc.edu to RSVP by Friday, November 19, 2021 at 3 pm. Please bring a facemask and wear it at all times while onsite. See Instructions to Bidders for further details.
4. A goal of 20% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383