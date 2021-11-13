MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC T Building Green Roof Structural Improvements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2021-005R

DUE: Thursday, December 2, 2021

DMC T Building Green Roof Structural

Improvements Project 2018899.02

Single Prime Contract including General Construction, Existing Conditions, Demolition, Structural Steel, Finishes, HVAC & Electrical.

************************************************

1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online starting at Noon, Monday, November 15, 2021, in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. There will be a pre-bid tour on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the DMC T Building located at 1101 North 6th Street, Milwaukee, WI that is MANDATORY FOR ALL BIDDERS. BIDS RECEIVED FROM CONTRACTORS THAT WERE NOT PRESENT FOR THE PRE-BID TOUR WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

Due to the current Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be blocks of time scheduled for contractors to walk the project. Contractors who would like to attend the pre-bid tour MUST email matcfpc@matc.edu to RSVP by Friday, November 19, 2021 at 3 pm. Please bring a facemask and wear it at all times while onsite. See Instructions to Bidders for further details.

4. A goal of 20% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.