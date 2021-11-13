Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Ceremony Held to Dedicate Statue of the Late Welford Sanders

(All Photos by Chris Davis)

By Karen Stokes

Community leaders and residents gathered at the Welford Sanders Historic Lofts and Enterprise Center to celebrate the dedication of a life size statue of the late Welford Sanders on Thursday, Oct. 28.

(All Photos by Chris Davis)

Sanders left behind a strong legacy as a role model and community advocate. Sanders, who passed in 2015 at the age of 65, was a leader who used his voice and talents for the community. He led redevelopment efforts for the King Drive Commons and various Harambee neighborhood projects.

(All Photos by Chris Davis)

Sanders wore many hats, including president of Growing Power, UWM teacher and executive director of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation (MLKEDC).

(All Photos by Chris Davis)

“Today a special ceremony was held to dedicate a statue in honor of the late Welford Sanders who served for 15 years as the executive director of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation,” Ald. Milele Coggs said in a statement.

(All Photos by Chris Davis)

The award-winning Welford Sanders Historic Lofts and Enterprise Center, 2812 N. 5th St., named for Sanders, is a 210,850-square-foot project that includes 59 loft-style apartments. This project renovated the former Nunn Bush shoe factory into affordable apartments and office space.

(All Photos by Chris Davis)

“Mr. Sanders was truly a champion of the community and a visionary for the potential of King Drive,” Coggs stated. “He was always aiming high for what he thought could, and should be done to bring prosperity to the area.”

(All Photos by Chris Davis)

“I could not think of a better tribute for Mr. Sanders than the statue dedicated today that was created by artist Vinnie Bagwell,” Coggs said. “It will serve as a continued reminder of the impact he had, and continue to have, in and around King Drive.”

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383