Mortenson Construction Requesting BIDs for Red Beacon Project

SBE/DBE

Subcontractors & Suppliers

Mortenson Construction is requesting proposals from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:

PROJECT: Red Beacon Project

LOCATION: 501 West Michigan Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

PROPOSAL DUE DATE:

August 27, 2021 no later than 12:00 pm CST

CONSTRUCTION START DATE: Immediately

END DATE (Phase 1): January 2022

OWNER: Milwaukee Tool Corporation

PROJECT CONTACT: Brett Kuhn

brett.kuhn@mortenson.com

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

Enclosure and Demolition

TRADES:

Structural/Misc. Steel, Precast Demolition, Atrium Demolition, Roofing, and Metal Panels

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS:

INCLUSION REQUIREMENTS:

25% City of Milwaukee SBE and 40% RPP

15% Minority and 7% Female Workforce

Mortenson Construction

115 S. 84th Street, Suite 400

Milwaukee, WI 53214

847 207 6820

brett.kuhn@mortenson.com

“EOE/Affirmative Action/M/F/Veteran/Disabled Employer”