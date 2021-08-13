Mortenson Construction Requesting BIDs for Red Beacon Project

ATTENTION:
SBE/DBE
Subcontractors & Suppliers
Mortenson Construction is requesting proposals from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:
PROJECT: Red Beacon Project
LOCATION: 501 West Michigan Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53203
PROPOSAL DUE DATE:
August 27, 2021 no later than 12:00 pm CST
CONSTRUCTION START DATE: Immediately
END DATE (Phase 1): January 2022
OWNER: Milwaukee Tool Corporation
PROJECT CONTACT: Brett Kuhn
brett.kuhn@mortenson.com
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
Enclosure and Demolition
TRADES:
Structural/Misc. Steel, Precast Demolition, Atrium Demolition, Roofing, and Metal Panels
PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS:
https://buildingconnected.com.zendesk.com/hc/en-us
INCLUSION REQUIREMENTS:
25% City of Milwaukee SBE and 40% RPP
15% Minority and 7% Female Workforce
Mortenson Construction
115 S. 84th Street, Suite 400
Milwaukee, WI 53214
847 207 6820
“EOE/Affirmative Action/M/F/Veteran/Disabled Employer”