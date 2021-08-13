Johnsonville Ready to Celebrate America’s Favorite Sausage Holiday In Milwaukee with Two Big Taste Grill Events

Free Brats served at Festival Foods & American Family Field on Aug. 13 and 16

When you’re in the sausage business, why not spread a little joy on National Bratwurst Day?

It’s only fitting for Johnsonville to celebrate this important food holiday by affectionately referring to it instead as “Bratsgiving Day.” This holiday devoted to bratwurst takes place annually on August 16, when everyone can celebrate Wisconsin’s favorite protein with family and friends.

For Bratsgiving 2021, Johnsonville is rolling out its Big Taste Grill in Milwaukee, offering free brats to sausage fans in two locations on two dates:

Friday, Aug. 13: Johnsonville’s Brat FryDay Event!

At Festival Foods, in West Allis (11111 W. Greenfield Ave.)

From 12pm to 4pm

Brats will be served

Cost: Free, with donations encouraged to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Monday, Aug. 16: Bratsgiving Day!

American Family Field, Cooper Lot (outside Helfaer Field)

From 11am to 2pm

Brats will be served

Cost: Free, with donations encouraged to support the Brewers Community Foundation(BCF).

Special Guests: The Johnsonville Racing Sausages will be onsite for photos, and Brewers alumni will join Johnsonville on the Big Taste Grill to celebrate with visitors.

First 250 fans to donate to BCF will receive a Milwaukee Brewers Bobblehead (1 per person).

Other Bratsgiving Festivities

At www.Bratsgiving.com Johnsonville invites fans to celebrate in one of three ways, for a chance to earn Bratsgiving and grilling goodies by sharing answers and ideas via Johnsonville’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, now until August 16:

Calling All Brat Fans: Share a photo or video of your favorite brat recipe, using any flavor of Johnsonville Brats with #HappyBratsgiving

Share a photo or video of your favorite brat recipe, using any flavor of Johnsonville Brats with #HappyBratsgiving The Great Brat Debate: Share your preferred brat cooking method: Soaking brats in beer or other liquid before grilling, or in a brat hot tub after the brats are grilled? And include #HappyBratsgiving

Share your preferred brat cooking method: Soaking brats in beer or other liquid before grilling, or in a brat hot tub after the brats are grilled? And include #HappyBratsgiving Nominate the Bratsgiver in Your Life: A Bratsgiver is a person or organization that simply brings joy to others. Nominate the Bratsgiver in your life with #HappyBratsgiving describing their good deeds.

About Johnsonville Sausage, LLC

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville Sausage is the No. 1 national brand of brats, Italian sausage, smoked-cooked links, fresh breakfast sausage and meatballs. Johnsonville employs approximately 3,000 members. Each member takes ownership of product quality to ensure the excellence and “Big Flavor” of Johnsonville Sausage. Founded in 1945 by the late Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, the company remains privately owned today. For additional Johnsonville company information, the latest recipes, contests and the Big Taste Grill tour schedule, visit www.johnsonville.com.