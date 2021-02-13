Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Lao Food Box Drives on February 12 and 26

On February 12, 2021 Lao Food Box Drive at Wat Lao (Buddhist Temple on 19th & National) where volunteers gathered to help unload/load & distribute Food Boxes in 10 degree weather to the needy via local community organizations.  Around 10:30am a semi-trailer driven from Atlanta, GA arrived with over 1000 Food Boxes containing meat, milk, cheese, fruits & vegetables for distribution. 

Channy Rasavong (head of ULED merging w/ LCCW)) and Hinhpalom Phouybanhdyt & Soumaly Bounket (Lao Comm Center WI (LCCW) president & vice pres) along with many volunteers coordinated the drive.  Amongst the volunteers in 10 degree weather were AAPI Coalition WI & LCCW Board members like Ron & Christine Kuramoto, Tenzin Rampa, Adrian Chan. Other notables were Milw Police Dept Officer Al Contreras was present to facilitate traffic, Mayhoua Moua & Zongcheng Moua who loaded 358 boxes for distribution at Milw Consortium for Hmong Health and St. Michael’s Church.

 

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383