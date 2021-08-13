Experian North America Launches Groundbreaking Initiative to Accelerate Financial Inclusion in Underserved Communities

Inclusion Forward – Experian Empowering Opportunities™ helps clients advance diversity goals by creating greater and more affordable credit access

Leading information services company Experian today announced the launch of Inclusion Forward – Experian Empowering Opportunities™, a first-of-its-kind initiative to help clients identify and directly support underserved and vulnerable communities. Inclusion Forward™ harnesses Experian’s data, analytics and technology to help clients create and provide more affordable credit access.

“At Experian, we believe every consumer deserves access to fair and affordable credit. In fact, it’s our mission to drive financial inclusion and help facilitate that access,” said Craig Boundy, Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America. “Through Inclusion Forward™, we will expand our work in helping clients better serve and provide greater financial opportunities for all consumers.”

This is the latest step in Experian’s work to help the more than 100 million consumers who are restricted by traditional scoring methods. In 2019, the company introduced Experian Boost, empowering consumers to contribute positive payment history for accounts including cell phone, utility, streaming service, internet and more, directly to their Experian credit report. This helps build their credit history and can potentially increase their credit scores. Experian introduced United for Financial Health in 2020 to empower and protect vulnerable people and communities, enabling them to improve their financial wellbeing through education and action.

“Closing the wealth gap is key in racial equity efforts,” said Wil Lewis, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Experian. “By unlocking the power of Experian data, clients can better understand the financial challenges consumers from diverse backgrounds may face and help achieve their diversity, equity and inclusion goals. This can lead to creating solutions and education for all consumers, so they can achieve their life goals.”

Experian begins rolling out Inclusion Forward™ to clients later this month.

As part of its longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion for its employees and the communities in which it operates, Experian has been recognized for three consecutive years as a Great Place to Work, one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, and a 2021 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. In addition, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation gave Experian North America a perfect score in its Corporate Equality Index for the third year in a row.

