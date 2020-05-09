Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Parenting During COVID 19

By Thomasina Jenkins
LCSW, CSAC, ICS

Thomasina Jenkins, LCSW, CSAC, ICS

What can parents do to help children and adolescents during this COVID-19 Pandemic?

Realizing that this is a traumatic event, parents and family members should identify and address their own feelings—this can allow them to help others. Explain to children what happened and let them know that:

1.You love them.
2. The event is not their fault.
3. You will do your best to take care of them.
4. It’s okay for them to feel upset.

Do:

• Allow children to be sad or cry.
• Let children talk, write, or draw pictures about the event and their feelings.
• Limit viewing of repetitive news reports about traumatic events.
• Give extra attention to children who have trouble sleeping. Let them sleep with a light on or let them sleep in your room (for a short time).-
• Try to keep your usual routines (or create new routines), such as reading bedtime stories, eating dinner together, or playing games.
• Help children feel in control when possible by letting them make decisions for themselves, such as choosing meals or picking out clothes.
• Contact a health professional if, a month after the event children are not able to perform their usual routines.
• Contact a health care provider if new behavioral or emotional problems develop, particularly if these symptoms occur for more than a few weeks:

o Flashbacks (flashbacks are the mind reliving the event)
o A racing heart and sweating
o Being easily startled
o Being emotionally numb
o Being very sad or depressed

Don’t:

• Expect children to be brave or tough.
• Make children discuss the event before they are ready.
• Get angry if children show strong emotions.
• Get upset if they begin bed-wetting, acting out or thumb-sucking.

Children’s reactions to trauma are strongly influenced by adults’ responses to trauma. Parents can help children by receiving their own support, engaging in self-care, being supportive, remaining as calm as possible and by reducing other stressors.
Thomasina Jenkins holds a Master’s in Social Work and her license of Social Work. She is a psychotherapist, an adjunct professor at UW-Milwaukee and co-founder of Black Clinicians Milwaukee. She has been a Mary Ellen Strong Foundation Mentor since 2018. She has a private practice, Renewed Purpose LLC. For further information www.renewedpurpose.weebly.com.

