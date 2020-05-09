Parenting During COVID 19

By Thomasina Jenkins

LCSW, CSAC, ICS

What can parents do to help children and adolescents during this COVID-19 Pandemic?

Realizing that this is a traumatic event, parents and family members should identify and address their own feelings—this can allow them to help others. Explain to children what happened and let them know that:

1.You love them.

2. The event is not their fault.

3. You will do your best to take care of them.

4. It’s okay for them to feel upset.

Do:

• Allow children to be sad or cry.

• Let children talk, write, or draw pictures about the event and their feelings.

• Limit viewing of repetitive news reports about traumatic events.

• Give extra attention to children who have trouble sleeping. Let them sleep with a light on or let them sleep in your room (for a short time).-

• Try to keep your usual routines (or create new routines), such as reading bedtime stories, eating dinner together, or playing games.

• Help children feel in control when possible by letting them make decisions for themselves, such as choosing meals or picking out clothes.

• Contact a health professional if, a month after the event children are not able to perform their usual routines.

• Contact a health care provider if new behavioral or emotional problems develop, particularly if these symptoms occur for more than a few weeks:

o Flashbacks (flashbacks are the mind reliving the event)

o A racing heart and sweating

o Being easily startled

o Being emotionally numb

o Being very sad or depressed

Don’t:

• Expect children to be brave or tough.

• Make children discuss the event before they are ready.

• Get angry if children show strong emotions.

• Get upset if they begin bed-wetting, acting out or thumb-sucking.

Children’s reactions to trauma are strongly influenced by adults’ responses to trauma. Parents can help children by receiving their own support, engaging in self-care, being supportive, remaining as calm as possible and by reducing other stressors.

Thomasina Jenkins holds a Master’s in Social Work and her license of Social Work. She is a psychotherapist, an adjunct professor at UW-Milwaukee and co-founder of Black Clinicians Milwaukee. She has been a Mary Ellen Strong Foundation Mentor since 2018. She has a private practice, Renewed Purpose LLC. For further information www.renewedpurpose.weebly.com.