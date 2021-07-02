MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC C Bldg. Data Center Electrical Updates

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2021-012

DUE: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 10, 2021

DMC C Bldg. Data Center Electrical Updates, Proj. 2021109.01

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Demolition, HVAC, Digital Controls, Electrical Work

************************************************

1. Bid is due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at the time & date shown.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.