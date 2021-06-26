Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

‘We’re done’: Democratic Party of Wisconsin Is Over Sen. Ron Johnson

By Felesia Martin
Vice Chair Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Felesia Martin

The fact that Ron Johnson thought the African American community would forgive everything he did to prevent Juneteenth from becoming a national holiday show just how out of touch he is.

We know his disdain for us runs far deeper than just trying to block Juneteenth, as he has continually championed efforts to rip away health care protections that we depend on, voted against COVID-19 relief to help local businesses and families who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and has supported voter suppression tactics meant to disenfranchise our community. Johnson even had the audacity to say if it had been Black Lives Matter supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, he would have been worried.

Speak the truth Senator, you don’t like Black people and have repeatedly failed our community. We’re done with your self-serving political ploys and are ready to show you the door in November of 2022.

