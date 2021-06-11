Office of Children’s Mental Health Focuses on Improving Quality of Life for LGBT Youth

Office of Children’s Mental Health Director Linda Hall today announces the publication of a new fact sheet, Improving Quality of Life for LGBT Youth, and details what our communities, schools, parents, and policymakers can do to make a difference.

Highlights

Compared to the general population, LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) youth experience higher rates of mental health disorders, often stemming from discrimination.

Many LGBT youth have limited or no access to mental health care. They identify inability to pay for care, concerns about securing parent/caregiver permission for care, and concerns related to the LGBT competency of providers as the primary barriers.

46.7% of LGBT youth report experiencing dating or sexual violence.

43.8% of LGBT youth report experiencing bullying.

42% of Wisconsin’s transgender or nonbinary youth considered suicide and 20% attempted suicide.

Youth who had their pronouns used correctly by others most or all the time had lower rates of suicide attempts compared to those who did not.

Using a youth’s chosen name reduces suicide attempts by 65% and depression symptoms by 71%.

What We Can Do

Parents can participate in a parent education group and learn more from resources such as The Trevor Project and GLAAD.

Schools can create support organizations, clubs, and safe spaces for LGBT youth such as a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), which is a student led group that connects LGBT youth and allies.

Policymakers can fund youth peer-led support groups such as Sources of Strength and Hope Squad to reduce risk of suicide.

Communities can engage local agencies in promoting safe spaces and providing basic needs by fostering partnerships that value diversity and inclusion.

