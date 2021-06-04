Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED, THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ON THIS PAGE ARE NOT NECESSARILY THOSE OF THE MILWAUKEE COURIER

Reflections on a Historic Year with Mayor Tom Barrett

Community Members –

What a remarkable year. So much has happened over the past 15 months, and not just the pandemic. All of us faced unprecedented disruption, challenge and change. As we reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going, our story is best told by a variety of different perspectives.

With the assistance of many voices from across the community, I have put together “Reflections on a Historic Year” to talk about social justice, violence, disinformation and the challenges we face in local government. You can view the video on the City Channel YouTube page here: youtu.be/oVlTQ2weHQI.

Each Milwaukeean brings a unique view, enlightened by personal experience and their own circumstances. Listen to their voices, their sentiments, and their stories—it’s a fuller picture of our city, and our journey.

Sincerely,
Tom Barrett
Mayor

