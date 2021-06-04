M-cubed Partners Announce $98,000 Grant from NCAN

Funding will support students who delayed college due to pandemic

MILWAUKEE (June 3, 2021) — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), and the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (UWM) have announced a $98,000 grant from the National College Attainment Network (NCAN) to support 2020 and 2021 graduates in accessing and applying to higher education. Amid economic, health, and other impacts caused by the pandemic, students of color and students from low-income backgrounds have shown significant declines in pursuing college. The grant will support these students with enrollment and the transition to postsecondary education.

Collectively known as M3 (pronounced M-cubed), the three M3 partners have received one of 23 grants made possible from the generous support of The Kresge Foundation’s Education Program. The grants, totaling $1.6 million, were awarded to recipients across the country.

Urging students and families to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a priority for M3. Students must complete the FAFSA to unlock access to potential scholarships, grants and other types of assistance to help pay for college.

M3 efforts will focus on supporting a seamless transition to a postsecondary education for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. Efforts for MPS Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 students include:

Increasing FAFSA completion

Continuing to address technology needs

Increasing summer transition programs with a focus on students attending UWM and MATC.

“Thank you to NCAN and the Kresge Foundation for their recognition of this important need in cities like Milwaukee across the nation,” said Ericca Pollack, MPS College and Career Center Coordinator. “We are confident that with this partnership, we can increase the number of MPS graduates successfully enrolling in higher education.”

The grant will be used to help address barriers to enrollment for approximately 8,000 MPS students. M3 is focusing on re-engaging graduates who may not have enrolled in a higher education institution in the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic.

For more information about supports for MPS high school seniors, please contact Ericca Pollack at pollacel@milwaukee.k12.wi.us

For more information about the M3 partnership, please visit https://uwm.edu/m-cubed/.

*In a previous media release, this amount was reported as $98 million. The correct amount is $98,000. We apologize for the error.